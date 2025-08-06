Clear Investment Research LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 378,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 41,463 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 338,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,332,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,122,000 after buying an additional 282,743 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

