Clear Investment Research LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 89,497.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,649,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,988,000 after buying an additional 19,627,616 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,679,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,991,000 after buying an additional 1,099,765 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,194,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after buying an additional 889,959 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,662,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,415,000 after buying an additional 429,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,068,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,416,000 after buying an additional 143,101 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBCG opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $50.14.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

