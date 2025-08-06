City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,476 shares during the quarter. Mexico Equity and Income Fund makes up 0.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXE opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

