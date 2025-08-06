City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,083,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,013,000 after buying an additional 8,271,979 shares during the period. Allianz SE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 59,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 330,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

