City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $33.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 710,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282,521 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 3.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $33,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,647.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,953,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,246 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,772,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 452,303 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 574,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 348,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,582,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWT opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

