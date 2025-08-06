City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Buys 113,062 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,585,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,062 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund accounts for about 7.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $73,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 29,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 62,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of CAF opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

