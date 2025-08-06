City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 67,623 Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,623 shares during the period. The Korea Fund accounts for 2.3% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of The Korea Fund worth $21,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 65,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

