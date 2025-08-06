City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 117,310 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,310 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Rareview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 123,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.0%

MHD opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

