Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 380 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

