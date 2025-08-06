Cisco Systems (CSCO) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cisco Systems stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

