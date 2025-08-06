Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Up 70.3% in July

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,400 shares, agrowthof70.3% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cipher Mining Trading Down 8.6%
Shares of CIFRW stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.74.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
