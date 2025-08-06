Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Up 70.3% in July

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,400 shares, agrowthof70.3% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of CIFRW stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.74.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

