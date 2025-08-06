China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 171.8% in July

China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,800 shares, agrowthof171.8% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.19.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
