China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 171.8% in July

China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,800 shares, agrowthof171.8% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.19.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

