Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CCS opened at $60.73 on Friday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Century Communities by 533.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Century Communities by 142.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Century Communities by 104.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

