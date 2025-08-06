Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $37,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $247.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

SBA Communications Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $219.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.