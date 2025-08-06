Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

