Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,349,634 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) by 283.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349,634 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $69,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

