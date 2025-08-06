Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 103,432 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 2.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $258,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $281.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.57.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

