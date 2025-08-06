Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 229.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Cencora by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.83.

Cencora Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of COR stock opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.01. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

