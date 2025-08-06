Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,973,000 after buying an additional 140,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after buying an additional 780,348 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,997,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 376.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after buying an additional 457,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 523,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8%

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

