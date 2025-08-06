Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Has $6.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,282,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,138,000 after buying an additional 1,084,392 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%
IJH opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
