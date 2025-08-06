Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 723.6% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 579,218 shares in the company, valued at $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,236,374.19. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,340 shares of company stock worth $9,824,861 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

