Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $281,000 in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 469,893 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 468,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after purchasing an additional 214,093 shares during the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,839,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after buying an additional 131,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 643,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $48.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

