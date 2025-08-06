Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 158.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

