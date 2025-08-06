Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $214,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5%

DE opened at $507.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $342.70 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

