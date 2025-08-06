Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $185,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BAH stock opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.48. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.