Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned about 0.67% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,174,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 681,312 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $8,420,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TMSL opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

