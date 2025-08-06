Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC trimmed its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,825,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,025,632,000 after purchasing an additional 955,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,488,482,000 after purchasing an additional 408,283 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,293,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,704,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,099,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $905,864,000 after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $296.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.49 and a 200-day moving average of $291.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

