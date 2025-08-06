Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,901,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after buying an additional 5,757,195 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,137,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 52,105 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 738,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 472,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1621 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

