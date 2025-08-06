Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys 2,183 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:DE opened at $507.98 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $342.70 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $512.25 and a 200 day moving average of $488.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

