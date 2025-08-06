Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys 15,448 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

