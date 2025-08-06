Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires 38,168 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 116.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS NEAR opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

