Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts TG Therapeutics FY2025 Earnings

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.95. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 228,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,463.04. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

