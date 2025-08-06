Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Estimate for TYL Earnings

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Tyler Technologies in a report released on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $8.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.44. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $570.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.27.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $609.20 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $513.52 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.19 and a 200-day moving average of $578.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.46, for a total transaction of $1,894,677.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,374.26. This represents a 22.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. This trade represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,352 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,676. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

