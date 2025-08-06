Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Bluegrass Capital Partners LP

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

