Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,573.52 ($74.11) and traded as high as GBX 5,600 ($74.46). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 5,600 ($74.46), with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.

Camellia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £156.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,580.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,981.04.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc is an AIM-Listed UK based company that primarily invests in agricultural businesses in Africa, Asia and South America. The primary crops are tea, macadamia nuts and avocados. Secondary crops include forestry, arable, rubber, and wine grapes. Camellia also has two subsidiary companies in the UK which are engaged in engineering and luxury tea marketing.

Featured Articles

