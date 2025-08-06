Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,432,000 after buying an additional 438,685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12,973.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 400,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,786,000 after acquiring an additional 357,718 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,984,000 after purchasing an additional 225,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Investment Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE CPT opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.93. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.