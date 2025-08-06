Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

CDNS stock opened at $360.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $1,485,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

