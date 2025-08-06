Brookfield (BN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Brookfield to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BN. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bankshares set a $82.00 target price on Brookfield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

