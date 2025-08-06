Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) PT at GBX 564.17

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 560.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 475 ($6.32) to GBX 650 ($8.64) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.58) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 600 ($7.98) to GBX 610 ($8.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.98) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 610 ($8.11) to GBX 595 ($7.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 522.58 ($6.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 321.40 ($4.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 537.20 ($7.14). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 509.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 475.58.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NatWest Group news, insider Geeta Gopalan purchased 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £3,106.20 ($4,130.04). Also, insider Richard Haythornthwait purchased 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £11,913.78 ($15,840.69). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,552. Insiders own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.