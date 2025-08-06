Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Price Target at $87.50

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of KTB opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,574,000 after purchasing an additional 188,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $17,630,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

