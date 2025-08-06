Broadcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 71,692 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Broadcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 71,692 shares during the quarter. Transcat comprises approximately 32.3% of Broadcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 1,052.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 10,137.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Transcat by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. The company has a market cap of $704.96 million, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $133.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Transcat’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Transcat

Transcat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.