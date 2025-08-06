Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases 213 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $202.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $146.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

