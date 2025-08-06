BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 470 at Royal Bank Of Canada

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.98) to GBX 470 ($6.25) in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.19) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 448 ($5.96).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 417.45 ($5.55) on Wednesday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 379.70 ($5.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.48). The stock has a market cap of £81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 382.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.55.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 336,621 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £1,208,469.39 ($1,606,793.50). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 214 shares of company stock valued at $80,903. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

