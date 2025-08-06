BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 470 at Royal Bank Of Canada

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.98) to GBX 470 ($6.25) in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.19) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 448 ($5.96).
In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 336,621 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £1,208,469.39 ($1,606,793.50). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 214 shares of company stock valued at $80,903. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
