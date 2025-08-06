Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 620 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

