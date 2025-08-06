Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 1,316 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $683.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $705.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $656.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

