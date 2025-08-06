Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,246,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,438,000 after buying an additional 3,401,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,822,000 after buying an additional 1,746,174 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,116,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,198,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

