Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,062,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,940,000 after purchasing an additional 362,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.