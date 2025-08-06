Blair William & Co. IL Sells 918 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $941,000. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in LPL Financial by 158.3% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in LPL Financial by 110.0% in the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 45.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $16,357,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $373.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 47.01%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.58.

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,830.60. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

