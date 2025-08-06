Blair William & Co. IL Sells 524 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $155.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.