Blair William & Co. IL Sells 497 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,148,000 after acquiring an additional 141,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,607,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,987 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,431,000 after acquiring an additional 766,851 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIP opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

